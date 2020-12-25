C & S Head preaches love at Xmas, urges govt to banish poverty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Dr, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has called on government at federal and state levels to implement policies that will reduce poverty and banish hunger in the country.

The cleric, in his Christmas message at the weekend, said the reason for the celebration is the love and sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to redeem humanity from eternal condemnation.

He said: “The only way Nigerian government can show love to the people is to implement some welfare policies that will reduce economic hardship many Nigerians are passing through at this moment.”

The C & S leader said he had expected the government to reduce the cost of governance because of the economic recession and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be forthright in his avowed determination to fight corruption and bring sanity to the system.

READ ALSO:

A statement by the Chief PRO of the Church, Apostle Muyiwa Adeyemi, quoted Prophet Alao as pleading with the government to extend the deadline for linking the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards till December 2021, noting that the February 9 next year deadline was too short for numerous people who have not got their NIN to do so.

He disclosed that if the government did not extend the deadline, the economy of the country would be badly affected because many business would suffer and some Nigerians would lose their jobs.

He said a large number of people gathering at the NIN registration centres at this moment, if not checked, could escalate the number of index cases of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The spiritual leader also noted that insecurity in the country had assumed a worrisome dimensions with the rate of killings, kidnapping and raping, advising the President to review security architecture of the country and be decisive in dealing with the bandits and terrorist groups in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: