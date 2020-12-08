Bye-election: Enugu PDP hails INEC, security agencies on transparent, peaceful exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

…Congratulates winner

…Lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi’s commitment to peace, good governance

The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, for the conduct of a credible, transparent and hitch-free bye-election for Isi-Uzo Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly, won by the party’s candidate, Mrs. Catherine Amaka Ugwueze.

In a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chief Jude Ugwu, the PDP congratulated the House of Assembly Member-elect, Mrs. Ugwueze, “on her landslide victory during the bye-election, held on Saturday, December 5, 2020”.

The party also expressed deep appreciation to “the good people of Enugu State, for their tremendous support, goodwill and solidarity to the PDP-led state government of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi”.

According to the PDP, “we reiterate our commitment to the existing peace and good governance entrenched in Enugu State by the State Leader of our Party, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

