By-elections: Lagos speaker hails APC’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s victory in the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II Bye-elections held on Saturday.

Obasa made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

The speaker declared that the party’s victory in the just-held Senatorial and House of Assembly by-elections was proof that the party had many more victories ahead.

According to him, the by-elections is a test of the party’s strength ahead of future elections.

Obasa said the victory had proven that the party in Lagos remained strong, united and had members and chieftains who continuously key into its goals and manifesto.

He commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and chieftains of the party for making the right choices at all times.

The speaker also commended the electorate for ensuring the victory of the party in the two by-elections.

“The exercise by the electorate was a vote of confidence on the APC ahead of other parties.

“The victory is also a vote of confidence on APC in Lagos. It shows there is something we are doing that we must not only sustain but continue to build on.

“The APC in Lagos has always been a united body geared towards the attainment of a general goal – making life better for the residents of the state and this we have done over the years.

“The people of Lagos state appreciate us as a party and this is evident in the landslide victory of the two candidates in the election,” Obasa said.

He challenged the newly elected APC candidates to see their victory as opportunities to bring government closer to their people and play strong roles in the advancement of the state.

Kindly Share This Story: