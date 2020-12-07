By-elections, a show of our national appeal, acceptance ― APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has formally reacted to the outcome of weekend’s by-elections in some states of the Federation, saying the results are a pointer to its national appeal and acceptance among Nigerians.

“From Imo, Bauchi, Lagos, Plateau and other states were Saturday’s concurrent legislative by-elections were conducted across the country, the massive electoral victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a solid display and pointer that the APC remains the only political party with a truly national appeal and acceptance by Nigerians, across geo-political zones and sundry groupings”, APC said in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena on Monday.

He said as a governing party, the APC does not take the massive national support for granted.

“This is indeed a true demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government he leads remains massively popular with Nigerians, despite the warped narrative some opposition partisans try to sell.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is further buoyed by this national support to improve the lives of Nigerians, genuinely address our challenges and overall better our dear country.

“Intra-party, the important work the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is doing to reposition the party by accomodating all interests and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice and inclusion and internal democracy in our great party is undoubtedly beginning to yield fruits as the APC has been returned to winning ways and reemerging as a united, progressive and focussed political unit.

“We received with sadness and regret the casualties resulting from the unfortunate boat mishap involving some policemen on election duty in Bayelsa state as well as some election irregularities in some states were the concurrent legislative by-elections held.

“Although the by-elections were largely peaceful and hitch-free, we must continue to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies ensure the credibility and efficiency of our election processes. The APC continues to advocate against election illegalities such as vote-buying and other emerging frauds which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their agents are hellbent on foisting on our electioneering processes.

“We reiterate that in all elections, valid votes must count and the majority will of the electorate prevail”, APC declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria

