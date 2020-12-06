Breaking News
Translate

By-election: police deploys 657 personnel, voting exercise peaceful, says CP

On 2:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa bye-elections: 3 policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

Mr Lawan Jimeta, the Bauchi state Commissioner of Police (CP)  says the ongoing Dass by-election into the state Assembly has been peaceful so far.

Jimeta stated this on Saturday, while addressing the press, at the ongoing  by-election in Dass Local Government Area.

The commissioner said that 657 police personnel were deployed to the area to provide adequate security and ensure the election was peaceful, free and fair.

REaD ALSOUK, EU fail to break Brexit deadlock, more talks planned

“The election has been going on peacefully and we’ve been to a lot of polling units where voting exercises are taking place. We have seen the peaceful nature of how people conducted themselves in such places. It is peaceful so far in all those polling units we visited.

“As I said earlier, we’ve mustered a lot of personnel to this place to ensure a free, fair and credible election,” he said.

Jimeta advised the contestants in the by-election to ensure that they maintained peace, irrespective of whoever won the election.

“We are urging both players in the game and also their supporters to ensure that they maintain peace and wait for another time if they lose.

“Those that win should also show magnanimity in winning, because it is like a game where there would be a loser and a winner,” the CP said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!