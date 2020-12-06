By-election: Abiru clears all 19 wards in Ikorodu, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s Lagos East senatorial by-election in Ikorodu division.

Dr Andu Akala, INEC Local Government Collation Officer for Lagos East Senatorial poll for Ikorodu, declared the result at the INEC collation centre in Ikorodu on Saturday.

According to Akala, the APC’ Tokunji Abiru, polled 19,204 votes to beat his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who got 3,766 votes in all the 19 wards in Ikorodu.

He added that ADP got 167 votes, ADC – 107 votes and AAC – 84, out of the 23, 966 total votes cast in the federal constituency election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

