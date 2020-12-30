Bwacha Fetes constituents, distribute tractors, scholarship in Taraba South

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The Deputy Senate Minority leader and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha has distributed 10 tractors across the five local government areas he is representing.

Bwacha handed over the keys of the tractors to beneficiaries at an event in Wukari local government area, and also awarded scholarships to 300 indigent students.

The senator who is representing the zone for a third term is rumored to be gunning for the governorship seat in 2023.

Speaking at the occasion, Bwacha explained that the scholarship given out is to the tune of about N5.5 million while each tractor, according to him is N22 million.

He said, “everything I do is to put smile on people’s faces and as a representative of the people, I should be able to give account of your stewardship to those that elected.

“The tractors i am distributing are 10 in number and each at contract price is N22 million.

“The scholarship on the other hand is given to those who can’t afford to pay their fees and it is well over N5 million.

“This has become a yearly ritual every December since 2011 which I don’t intend to stop doing.”

