Bukola Bekes, Temiloluwacog, others Storm Akure for David Dance 2020

Nigeria’s top gospel singer and music composer, Bukola Bekes is billed to lead other top gospel singers to this year’s DAVID DANCE powered by Klick Konnect Networks.

David Dance is an annual Thanksgiving program put together by the management of Klick Konnect networks Intl Ltd Akure .

The event is annually graced with different important personalities ranging from political gladiators to top Nigeria gospel Artiste from within and outside the state.

The free entry gospel concert event which is the fourth in a row comes up on Friday, December 18th at the OSDPC Event Hall located inside Ijapo Estate Akure, Ondo State Capital.

A release signed by the Managing Director and CEO of Klick Konnect Networks, Chief Dr. Alex Ajipe listed other top gospel artistes like Temiloluwa COG, Sumbo Oladapo and award-winning gospel singer, Minister Mariam Ajipe with RCCG Eagles Wing Mass Choir

The release further has it that Pastor Goke Kuti, who is the pastor in charge of Region 22 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Ado Ekiti will lead other ministers of God to the venue and lead the end of the year declarations, prophesies and prayers for the youth and the country at the event which starts at 3 pm.

Chief Ajipe also said all arrangements including security have been put in place as the men of the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and other private security outfits have been mobilised and will be on the ground to maintain law and order as well as control the traffic for easy movements within and around the venue of the event and covid-19 rules will be strictly followed

According to him, the Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will be leading other top government functionaries to the events

David Dance is an annual event for people to thank God for His grace, faithfulness, and protection during the year. A notable feature for this year’s event will be the lifestreaming of the event for the benefit of those who may not be physically present.

