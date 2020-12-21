Bukka Hut hosts Yard Sale to support SMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of plans to support small scale businesses, Bukka Hut, one of the leading quick service restaurants operating in Lagos, organized a trade fair tagged “Bukka Hut Yard Sale” for small business and entrepreneurs to showcase their products for sale.

The 5-Day event which kicked off on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 and ends of Sunday, December 20th, at its outlet at Gbagada and Lekki simultaneously got participation from 16 SMEs based in different parts of Lagos who were given the platform to sell their goods.

According to the Managing Director/Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the final exhibitors were selected based on merit from a pool of entries and platform was given to them for free without taking any commission on sales.

“The Yard Sale is important to us because we realized that a lot of small business have been affected by the Pandemic and the economic situation of the country. Most of the small business rely only on social media platforms to sell their goods so at Bukka Hut, we felt it was necessary to give them a platform to physically display their products to hundreds of potential buyers and we’re excited about the sales they’re making,” Jaiyeola stated.

He added that the 2020 Yard Sale is the maiden edition and the company seeks to make it an annual festival.

The Creative Director of Dreamy Fabrics & More, Benedicta Enodiana, who was one of the beneficiaries of the Yard Sale expressed gratitude to company for providing the opportunity for small businesses to thrive.

“This is the first opportunity I’m ever getting to physically showcase my products and I’m very grateful to Bukka Hut because the exhibition was totally free and I’ve been exceeding my sales target each day,” Enodiana said.

