Buhari’s Summon: Reps Deputy Minority Leader blasts Malami

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has lampooned the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, for saying the National Assembly, lacks constitutional powers to Summon the President.

He said the AGF was only airing the position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The AGF had in a statement on Monday maintained that the House of Representatives resolution inviting President Muhammadu Buhari to interface with it on the rising insecurity in the country was “outside constitutional bounds”.

But Okechukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, disagreed with Malami, describing the AGF’s position as “strange”.

