Buhari’s invitation: PDP Reps caucus to challenge Malami’s position in court

***reiterate calls on commencement of President’s impeachment

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has said it is heading for the courts to challenge the position of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami that the national assembly lacks powers to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to brief it on security matters.

It also reiterated its call on Nigerians to push for the impeachment of the president, saying he has largely demonstrated lack of capacity to govern Nigeria.

The caucus led by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the House had last week invited President Buhari following the killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno state to brief it on the security situation in the country.

But the president failed to honour the invitation after it had been communicated to the House and the public that the president would appear before the lawmakers on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Chinda said: “The Attorney-General clearly implies the president who was elected under the provisions of the constitution which he swore to uphold is above the law. The caucus shall seek for judicial interpretation of same.

“We reinstate our call on Nigerians across all tribe, religion and Political party to awaken their representatives and Senators to the realities of the moment and rescue Nigeria from this “road to perdition” by evoking their constitutional powers under section 143 of the constitution and commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and breach of section 4 (2)(b) of the constitution

“Call on members of the Executive Council to resolve under section 144 of the constitution that the President is incapable of discharging the functions of the office”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

