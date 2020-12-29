Buhari’s Advisory committee member, Femi Odekunle is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) and Professor of Criminology, Femi Odekunle, is dead.

Confirming the death and expressing President Buhari’s shock, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement wrote, “His death is very saddening. His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul.

“The President described Professor Odekunle as valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.

Professor Itse Sagay heads PACAC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: