Buhari should listen to Yahaya Bello, that Governor loves him – Olu John

A Public Affairs commentator and social media activist, Comrade Olu John has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the Kogi State Governor on the issues of security and Covid-19.

Comrade John stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Saturday, saying the security situation should be a thing of worry to Mr President.

“I listened to Chief Mike Ejiofor on both Channels TV and AIT, calling on the nation to adopt the Yahaya Bello Model of finding local solutions to the lingering security challenges of the nation.

“Kogi used to be one of the most dangerous states in the past, with criminals having a field day. But when Yahaya Bello became Governor, the story changed. Mr President should ask him how he did the magic.

“The state is at the centre of the nation, which ordinarily should expose her more to crimes and criminality. But Yahaya Bello has been able to deal with the situation? What has he done right to change the narrative? We need to ask these questions. We cannot continue with a failed strategy. Our lives are important”.

Also, Comrade Olu John said he initially thought Covid-19 was about to end the world, but that his fears were unreal.

“What they told us about the Covid-19 pandemic is not what we are seeing presently. It is now looking like those of us who believed it was deadly didn’t get it right.

“The Kogi State Governor told us the truth but we were calling him names. He has been justified today because he was right”, he said, insisting that “another lockdown will kill the economy of Nigeria”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

