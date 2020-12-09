Buhari sacks DG Directorate of Employment, Argungu

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr Nasiru Argungu of his position as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide revealed that the president’s directive on the sacking of Argungu was issued on Friday, but effective from Monday, December 7.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, who supervises the agency, has been directed to nominate an acting Director General from amongst the most Senior Directors in the NDE ”until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr President”.

Shehu said the acting Director General should be nominated based on competence and seniority in service.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: