Buhari renominates MD, Executive Directors of AMCON, appoints new MD of NDIC

President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director, and Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The presidential aide said the renomination of the affected persons was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominees by the Upper Chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.

He disclosed that another letter was forwarded to the president of the senate asking the senate to confirm the nominations of Bello Hassan as the Managing Director, and Mustapha Ibrahim as Executive Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

He said the request was in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act, 2010.

According to Shehu, the two nominees are to succeed Umaru Ibrahim and Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on Dec. 8, 2020 as Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) respectively.

He further revealed that Omolola Edewor is to continue as Executive Director (Corporate Services).

