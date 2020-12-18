Buhari reacts to Katsina schoolboys’ release, as aide brands Boko Haram’s Shekau liar

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the country is grateful to Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State, the military and security agencies for the safe return of the schooboys kidnapped from their Katsina boarding school.

Buhari said this a tweet, where he alo appealed to Nigerians for patience in the face of security, economic and corruption challenges.

The President tweeted: “I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

“This is a huge relief to the entire country and international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the intelligence agencies, the military and the Police.

“Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“I ask Nigerians to be patient and fair to us as we deal with the challenges of security, the economy, and corruption. We will not relent.”

Meanwhile, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said some people are not happy over the release of hundreds of schoolboys abducted from Kankara secondary school.

Shortly after the release of the boys was announced, Bashir tweeted: “When those boys were kidnapped, some people were clearly happy, and now are also clearly not happy with their rescue. Nigeria will always win.”

The President’s aide also called the leader of the Boko Haram terror group a terrible liar: “Abubakar Shekau is just a terrible liar.

“Though his supporters will definitely disagree and defend him, it’s fact; he is a liar, a terrible one.”

That terrorist and murderer Abubakar Shekau is just a terrible liar, though his supporters will definitely disagree and defend him but it’s fact, he is a liar, a terrible one. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 17, 2020

