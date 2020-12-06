Buhari pleased with outcome of bye-elections — Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it won’t fail Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is pleased with the outcome of the bye-election conducted at the weekend in some states and advised the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to continue to uphold the spirit of hard work.

This is as the Presidency has expressed joy over the results coming from the states of the long list of the bye-elections, saying that the results showed that the APC was the chosen party of Nigerians.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said, “While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories.”

The statement said,” Results coming from the states of the long list of the bye-elections show definitely that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

“We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

“Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

“We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

