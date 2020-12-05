Buhari, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu save Apapa residents from untimely death

Kindly Share This Story:

The hardship experienced by residents living around FESTAC, Mile 2, Apapa, axis took a new dimension from the first day of December, as the federal road is on a continuous lockdown due to the impunity of tankers and container trucks.

The infamous Apapa gridlock that has overburdened the demands of the Apapa seaport, which is the second highest revenue generator the country, has in turn, turned dwellers to strangers in their own homes.

Some residents decried the situation explaining that sleeping at work is their immediate solution to the malady.

Vanguard however has been keeping track of the traffic situation where tankers now compete for space with container trucks and, okada riders.

Despite the ban by the Lagos State government, okada riders have turned Second Rainbow inward Mile 2-Apapa to a lawless avenue.

Recent videos by VanguardLive capture the activities of container trucks on the road both night and day with members of the taskforce engaging in high-level racketeering, which has allowed indiscipline to thrive.

Residents have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who had in different times ordered the evacuation of the tankers from the road, to come to their rescue especially as festive season is drawing nearer.

The residents also appealed to the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to ensure that they get a semblance of ordeliness on the Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway.

It is noteworthy to mention that the inordinate activities along that region have promoted robbery activities both night and day as bag snatchers, petty thieves, hoodlums now have a field day with helpless residents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: