Buhari mourns NIPSS boss, says Nigeria has lost an intellectual colossus

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Habu Galadima, the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, the president described Galadima as ”an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge”.

He added that Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable.

“Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.

The president commiserated with the late professor’s family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State, and prayed to God to forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galadima, 57, died Sunday morning after a brief illness.(NAN)

