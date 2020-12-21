Breaking News
‘Buhari has wiped our tears with return of 344 boys’, Yoruba group hails President at Osogbo rally

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants and the Movement for Peace (CODMP) says President Muhammadu Buhari has wiped away tears of Nigerians with the rescue of 344 schoolboys in Katsina State.

The group made this known on Monday when it led thousands of South-West natives to a one-day grand rally in appreciation of the president.

The massive march, held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, had numerous notable Oduduwa sons and daughters in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of other visibly elated Nigerians, Oloye Balogun Tosin said palpable tension accompanied the abduction of the students given the country’s past experiences in such situations.

He noted that mischief merchants immediately capitalised to paint the current administration in bad light before the populace and the international community.

He said the successful rescue of the boys, however, deflated their egos and evil plot against the country.

According to Balogun, President Buhari displayed patriotism and sound leadership to achieve this feat in record time.

He also acknowledged the remarkable role of security agencies who displayed a “great professionalism” and “unalloyed commitment”.

He, however, assured the president of the unflinching support of the entire southwest region.

