Budget: Taraba gov, Ishaku, proposes N139.46bn for 2021

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, Friday presented a 2021 appropriation bill of N139,460,435,961 to the state house of assembly for consideration.

The budget estimate was also christened ‘budget of restoration and stabilization.’

The 2021 proposed spending is lower than the budget estimate of 2020 with over N76 billion.

He pegged the state’s recurrent expenditure at N82,910,048,650, while capital expenditure would gulp N56,550,387,310.

The Governor in his presentation explained that his administration’s policy is anchored on transparency, accountability and prudent management of lean resources.

He also announced that all government agencies going forward must follow approved estimates and also monitor capital projects.

This according to him, would ensure that funds released are utilized for the right purposes.

The speaker of the state house of assembly, Albasu Kunini, who spoke on behalf of other members, assured the governor of their cooperation and timely consideration of the budget estimate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

