Budget: Nasarawa Assembly jerks up 2021 budget by N2.8bn

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Tuesday jerked up the 2021 appropriation bill by N2.8bn from the N112.92bn presented to the House for consideration and approval by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi disclosed this in Lafia when the House deliberated and adopted the 2021 budget report of the House standing committee on Finance and Appropriation during its plenary.

According to the speaker, the increase of the 2021 budget proposal was to accommodate the introduction of Engineering and medical school in Nasarawa State University, Keffi, insecurity and many other factors.

“It is very apt for the committee to review some allocations due to the importance attached to some of the silent issues that have crept up such as the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and medical school courses.

This and many other factors necessitated the increase. We recommended for approval and passage into law A Bill to Authorize the issuance from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state the sum of N115, 722, 814, 343.31k only as the total budget for the year 2021″

He said N53, 464,156, 917 only stood as recurrent expenditure and N55, 240,925,695 only as capital expenditure.

Similarly, the committee recommends the sum of N7,017,732,031 only as Consolidated Revenue funds Charges as the budget has been slated for Monday, December 21st, 2020 for the third reading of the bill.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House had moved for the adoption of the committee’s report after deliberation which was seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba.

It would be recalled that on Nov. 17, 2020, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has presented the 2020 budget proposal of N112.92bn to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Vanguard News Nigeria

