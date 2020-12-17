British prime minister tightens coronavirus guidance for Christmas

Kindly Share This Story:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tightened coronavirus containment guidance surrounding Christmas a week before Britons visit their families.

Johnson said the laws would remain the same for residents, but added people should not stay overnight at other people’s homes if they can and avoid travelling from “high prevalence” areas to those with lower infection rates.

He also said people should wait until after Christmas to see elderly relatives.

“When we say three households can meet across five days, I want to stress these are maximums, not targets to aim for,” he said.

“Of course, it’s always going to be safest to minimize the number of people you meet. That means that if you’re visiting people over Christmas, we’re asking you in the five days beforehand, as early as this Friday, to reduce the number of people you’re in contact with,” he added.

When questioned over whether or not people should follow the guidance, which is tougher than the laws in place, he said: “Follow the guidance, is what I would say to everybody across the UK, and the rules are there to set as a maximum, not a target.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said his government was encouraging two households to meet between December 23 and 27 rather than three.

But after Johnson’s briefing, a Welsh Government spokesman told the Press Association the country’s guidance would be made into law.

Over in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster said people should take “all and every precaution” at Christmas, adding that restrictions could be reviewed before December 25.

Meanwhile Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked people to only meet on one of the five days.

It comes following the four nations’ decision to allow families to see each other at Christmas despite a rise in cases in some areas.

Last month, Johnson announced families in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would be allowed to meet two other households in private homes from December 23 to 27 after they faced an “incredibly difficult” year.

But when London, the Greater London area, the south and west of the eastern county of Essex and southern parts of the south-western county of Hertfordshire saw a spike in cases over the last few weeks, critics called for the relaxation of the rules to be scrapped.

In an editorial in the British Medical Journal on Tuesday, the journal’s editor in chief, Fiona Godlee, and editor of the Health Service Journal, Alastair McLellan, wrote: “We believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives.”

“If our political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action, they can no longer claim to be protecting the NHS.”

During the weekly Prime Minister Questions event on Wednesday, opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer read out the quotes and described the push as Johnson’s “next big mistake.”

Johnson responded there was “unanimous agreement across all the UK Government, across all the devolved administrations” to allow people to see each other at Christmas as they do not want to “criminalize people’s long-made plans.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

