Breaking News
Translate

Britain, Singapore sign $17.6bn trade agreement

On 11:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
China is trying to exploit the global crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus outbreak by wresting control of companies such as Imagination Technologies and changing the way the internet works, a senior British lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Britain

Britain International Trade Secretary Liz Truss announced that Britain on Thursday signed a free trade deal with Singapore covering 17.6bn dollars.

“Today I signed a deal with Singapore covering 17.6bn [pounds sterling] of trade – the 2nd biggest agreement we’ve signed in #AsiaPacific,’’ Truss wrote on Twitter.

A photo showed Truss alongside Singapore’s trade minister Chan Chun Sing.

The agreement came as British and EU negotiators begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal.

READ ALSO: No room for another #EndSARS protest in Ondo — Police

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held crunch Brexit talks in Brussels on Wednesday.

They had decided on Sunday as a deadline for a decision over their severely jammed trade talks.

In a statement sent to reporters minutes after Johnson was pictured leaving the EU Commission’s headquarters in Brussels, a senior Number 10 source said the pair had a “frank discussion” but significant obstacles in the negotiations remained.

“Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged,’’ the source said. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!