Breaking: Wike reopens Shell’s Kidney Island after meeting with Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has reopened Kidney Island, the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operational base sealed and taken over in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government since 23rd of December 2020.

A statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Media Assistant to the Governor, noted that “Wike, after a meeting with Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari in Port Harcourt Thursday, directed immediate reopening of Kidney Island for the operators (Shell).

READ ALSO ASUU strike cripples economies of university communities in 2020

“Kyari commended Governor Wike and the Government of Rivers State for their cooperation, while further discussion to resolve the underlying issues continue.”

Recall that the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, SAN, had led the sealing of the Kidney Island in said execution of the judgement of Rivers State High Court and enforcement of the Government interest in acquisition of 45 percent equity stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 and the Kidney Island.

SPDC, operator of the facility, had, through Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, frowned at the sealing of the base by the State Government, describing the action at the time as “premature and unlawful”.

Kindly Share This Story: