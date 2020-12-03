Breaking: Oshodi-Apapa Expressway on lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

The ever-busy Oshodi -Apapa expressway has been on lock-down in the last 48 hours. Security agents and traffic managers are nowhere to be seen as chaos reign.

Consequently, motorists and commuters have remained stranded with tales of harrowing experience.

”We have been here for hours. We are helpless because there is nobody controlling the traffic. It appears the security agents and traffic controllers have abandoned their job,” said an angry motorist yesterday.

The expressway has been experiencing traffic snarl for years but the situation has taken a turn for the worse since Tuesday.

Security personnel are indifferent as they hide under shades and trees, watching motorists groan in pain.

