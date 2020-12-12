Breaking: No hope for Trump, as Taxas loses case at Supreme Court

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

United States President, Donald Trump, has lost his case against Joe Biden at the Supreme Court. The court rejected Texas challenge for ‘lack of standing under article 111 of the constitution’.

In its verdict, Supreme Court said that ‘Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its election’, noting that all other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Recall that Texas filed a lawsuit challenging the election procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on the grounds that they violated the Constitution.

In addition about 21 states and 106 members of Congress joined Texas in their suit against the 4 battleground states at the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas’ attorney general supported by Trump to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Reacting, Trump expressed disappointment, noting that Supreme Court has let US down. He stated this via his twitter handle.

Read his statement below:

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! The American people deserve answers, better late than never.

“Don’t the voters have to know what the Federal prosecutor’s know. The establishment failed us. The media, congressional leaders, the Democrat Party? No wonder 74 (a pres. record) million Americans voted for Donald Trump, & they still don’t believe the outcome of this election that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also.

“Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!

“So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states

“We’ve not gotten any court to judge this (the vote) on its merit.” @DanPatrick of Texas. It is a legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

