BREAKING NEWS: NPFL to kick off Dec 27 — Sports Minister

The Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, is set to start on December 27.

The League like all other Leagues in the world was halted due to the covid 19 pandemic. But even when other Leagues in the world came back without fans, the Nigerian League has remained in the cooler.

Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare confirmed on Friday while briefing Journalists at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos that the NPFL will restart on December 27.

The cherry news was applauded even by Journalists at the venue as the Minister disagreed that Nigerian football was not dead but agreed that interest in Nigerian football has waned.

The Sports Minister noted that the right things in the League concerning Club licensing and financial regulations must be adhered to.

“Part of the problem of not starting the League outside the covid 19 pandemic is from them, the organisers. We’ve been waiting for them. We’re meeting with the NFF and NPFL to sort things out. What is most Important is that we must do the right things.

We must know the number of teams who are ready and have fulfilled the necessary regulations to start. We’ll start with whatever number of teams who have done the right things. December 27 is sacrosanct. The League will start on that date”, the Minister emphasised.

Nigerian teams playing at the CAF Continental assignments have fumbled with Plateau United and Kano Pillars being dumped at the first rounds. Sports analysts have attributed their early exit to the Nigerian League which has not kicked off.

