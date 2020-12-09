Breaking: Maritime workers suspend planned strike as FG rolls out measures to address Apapa gridlock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN has suspended its three-day warning strike over the chaotic traffic situation on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway .

The warning strike ought to have started today in all Ports formations across the country.

The decision to suspend the planned strike followed over seven hours meeting on Tuesday by the representatives of the federal government, and leaders of MWUN as well as other stakeholders where the Federal Government made commitment to address the gridlock and other demands of the union.

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, announced the suspension of the planned three days warning strike after an emergency National Executive Council, NEC, on Wednesday to brief members of NEC the outcome of the Union’s meeting with the federal government.

