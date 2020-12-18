Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Lagos state government has shut down schools, following the reported increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, gave the directive in a statement on Friday. He said that “All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice”.

The governor equally banned night clubs, concerts, carnivals and street parties in other to stem the spread of the virus.

He gave stringent conditions for Church, mosque, office and market operations.

Read his statement below:

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

“All Places of worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

“A minimum of two meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests.

“All guests and service providers at events MUST wear nose masks/coverings before entry.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

