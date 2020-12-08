Kindly Share This Story:

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old British grandmother has become the first person in the world to get the new Pfizer Covid-19 jab on Tuesday, as the NHS kicked off its biggest vaccine campaign ever.

Margaret Keenan was given the life-saving jab at 6.31a.m. on Tuesday, at her local hospital in Coventry, West Midlands.

She is among hundreds of pensioners and health workers that will receive the vaccine on what is being dubbed V-Day, The (UK) Sun reports.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, hailed it as a historic moment — and urged all Brits to get the jab when invited.

The eyes of the world will be on Britain this morning, with the start of the vaccine rollout broadcast live from a Midlands hospital at 7a.m.

Hundreds of Brits across the country will be inoculated today, with vulnerable over-80s, care home workers and NHS staff first in line.

Equality campaigner, Dr Hari Shukla, 87, told of his pride and delight as he prepared to receive the injection in Newcastle today.

The dad of four and grandfather of nine, who was invited by his GP on Friday, said: “I was very excited I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part, so we are very, very pleased and happy and excited as well.

“I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can.”

In Nigeria

While the foreign multinationals/pharmaceutical companies were racing against time to get a vaccine for the virus, local scientists had said they already had a solution.

For instance, in March, Chief Executive Officer of Bioresources Development Group (BDG), Professor Maurice Iwu, stated that his team had discovered a cure for the deadly coronavirus.

However, two months later (May), Professor Iwu, the former boss of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complained that the “Federal Government is yet to show interest in treatment presented by his team of researchers for COVID-19.”

He said he had led a team of researchers to present a plant-based patented treatment for COVID-19 to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Ironically, meanwhile, the Federal Government had showed interest in the COVID-19 antidote manufactured by Madagascar.

President Muhammadu Buhari even received a consignment of the “vaccine”, named “COVID-19 Organic”.

In fact, it was reported that the Federal Government ordered Madagascar’s COVID-19 vaccine, saying, however, that the product would be subjected to scientific analysis to ascertain its genuineness and perhaps begin local production.

The last substantive thing heard about “COVID-19 Organic” was the Federal Government saying it did not beg Madagascar to supply its Covid-19 syrup to Nigeria.

The government claimed that the East African country donated the elixir to Nigeria and it accepted it in the spirit of African brotherhood.

