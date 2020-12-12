A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » Sports » Breaking: Anthony Joshua defeats Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight title
Breaking: Anthony Joshua defeats Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight title
Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles.
Joshua’s victory sets up a potential all-British heavyweight unification bout against Tyson Fury in 2021.
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.