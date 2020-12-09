Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Akufo-Addo wins Ghana presidential election, defeats Mahama with 515, 541 votes

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the incumbent president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has been declared winner of 2020 presidential election.

Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,430 votes to defeat his opponent the former President, John Mahama, who contested under the National Democratic Congress.

Mahama polled  6,214,889 votes. Mathematically, Akufo-Addo defeated Mahama with 515, 541 votes.

Jean Mensah, chairperson of the electoral commission of Ghana, announced the result on Wednesday evening.

Mensah said the total valid votes cast were 30,434,574, representing 79 percent of registered voters.

