Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey celebrate birthday in grand style

Known for her extremely large breast implant, Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey recently celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style pulling the biggest string in Newyork CIty.

The glamour and TV personality model became popular for her extremely large breast implant moving from a natural breast size of B-cup to 34FFF after undergoing over eight successful implant.

A supporter of great talent; little wonder why she weigh in her support for fastest growing disc jockey in NEWYORK City, DJ Sexy J and also lending hand to the less privilege across the diaspora. Currently, Sheyla is working on her lifetime up coming story titled ‘ I’ m not crazy’ which will be a movie about her life .

The coming reality show is expected to be on TV in 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

