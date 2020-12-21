Bolt launches service on web app to reach more riders

Kindly Share This Story:

Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Nigeria has launched Bolt Web App, a cost-effective, data-lite alternative that allows riders to request a trip through a web browser.

Bolt Web App is a great option for riders who have mobile phones with limited functionalities such as low internal phone storage for apps, older devices that are more prone to weaker internet connections or just for persons that are conscious of high data costs or desire to be able to order a ride using their computer.

The Bolt Web App functionality can be accessed by inputting a cell phone number and submitting the OTP number sent to the cell phone number provided by the rider. Once authentication is completed, the rider can then select the destination of their choice. All rides ordered through Bolt’s Web App are through the cash payment method. Riders can still rate their trip and driver after each completed ride.

Bolt Web App also has a variety of categories available in the city from which requests are made, including Bolt, Bolt Protect, Bolt Corporate, Bolt Premium, Bolt Comfort, and Bolt Lite that riders can select according to their trip requirements.

Speaking on the new introduction, the Country Manager for Bolt in Nigeria, Femi Akin-Laguda emphasised that Bolt Web App is an initiative designed to prioritise convenience and increase the accessibility of the platform to riders who as a result of phone or data limitations will otherwise not have access to request ride-hailing services.

“At Bolt, we’re always working to make urban transportation more accessible and convenient. Availing access is something we’re very passionate about and Bolt Web App does exactly this– bridges the access gap in areas where the challenges of high data costs and limited access to data connectivity prevail. With this service, people can access affordable and reliable rides on-demand irrespective of their mobile phone model or connection strength. This way, we’re expanding mobility solutions to underserved demographics and fulfilling our mission to make urban transportation easier, quicker and more reliable.”

Bolt’s Web App service is available to riders in all the 21 cities Bolt currently operates in across Nigeria. These cities are Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Benin City, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo, Jos, Kano, Enugu, Abeokuta, Aba, Kaduna, Zaria, Onitsha, Asaba, Warri, Ilorin, Akure and Makurdi.

