Bolt continues with expansion move – launches in 10 new cities

Bolt, Nigeria’s leading ride-hailing platform has announced it is now in 21 cities across Nigeria. The expansion follows the recent diversification into 10 new cities along with the already existing 11.

The move which is in line with Bolt’s vision of providing efficient and affordable rides to millions of Nigerians will now have riders in Akure, Aba, Asaba, Warri and Zaria onboard the platform. Other cities that have recently joined the train include Kaduna, Onitsha, Makurdi, Uyo and Ilorin.

Speaking about the expansion, the Country Manager, Femi Akin- Laguna explained that the decision to expand into the 10 more cities underscores Bolt’s commitment to ensuring Bolt’s promise of safe, convenient and affordable is available for everyone.

“These past years have seen us serve millions of Nigerians daily, providing for them a safer and more affordable option for commuting and we are very proud of the successes we have achieved with the assistance of the riders and drivers.

Amongst other things, we have updated our App with more safety enabling features, put in place stricter measures with driver recruitment and expanded our customer relations team to ensure faster resolution of issues. We believe strongly that every Nigerian deserves to enjoy the Bolt experience and we are on a mission to make that happen’, he said.

Since its introduction into the Nigerian market in 2016, Bolt has become notable for its service and more prominently, affordability. Bolt’s footprint in the cities of Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Ibadan, Calabar, Benin, Jos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Abeokuta have been described as laudable and an indication that the new cities will enjoy an equal level of excellence.

