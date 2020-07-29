Boko Haram releases video showing abducted Katsina students

Kindly Share This Story:

The Boko Haram jihadist group released a video on Thursday (December 17th, 2020) claiming to show schoolboys seized in a mass kidnapping in Katsina last week.

The assault last Friday on a rural school in Kankara was initially blamed on criminals, known as bandits, who have terrorised the region for years.

But on Tuesday Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the raid, which occurred hundreds of kilometres (miles) from its stronghold in northeast Nigeria — the birthplace of a brutal decade-old insurgency.

A distraught teenager, speaking in English and Hausa in the video seen by AFP, said he was among 520 students taken by “the gang of Abu Shekau.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: