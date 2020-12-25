Boko Haram kills seven in Christmas Eve attack on Borno village

Kindly Share This Story:

Boko Haram jihadists killed at least seven people in a Christmas Eve assault on a village in Borno, local sources told AFP Friday.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had in recent days warned of an increased risk of attack during the Christian holiday.

Fighters in trucks and motorcycles stormed Pemi, a predominantly Christian village in Borno state Thursday, shooting “indiscriminately” and setting buildings on fire, said Abwaku Kabu, a militia leader.

In many parts of where jihadists and bandits attacks are rampant, communities have resorted for self-defence to armed vigilantes or militias, who work alongside the army.

“The terrorists killed seven people, burnt 10 homes and looted food supplies that were meant to be distributed to residents to celebrate Christmas,” Kabu said.

A body was found Friday morning, local community leader Ayuba Alamson said, raising the number of dead to seven.

The toll could rise as villagers fled into the bush during the attack and some people are still unaccounted for.

The assailants, who drove from the group’s nearby Sambisa forest enclave, looted medical supplies from a hospital before setting it ablaze, the militia leader said, adding they also burnt a church and abducted a priest.

The village is located only 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Chibok, where Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls six years ago.

Separately Thursday, gunmen attacked another Christian community in Garkida, in neighbouring Adamawa state, looting drug stores and food supplies before torching homes, residents told AFP.

There were no reports of casualties from that attack.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had issued a warning Tuesday about planned attacks.

The DSS asked Nigerians “to be extra vigilant and report strange movements”, while assuring that it was “collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.”

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement Thursday “reiterated the promise of his administration to remain unyielding in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality.”

“For me, providing security for all residents in the country remains an article of faith,” Buhari said in a written Christmas message.

He urged citizens to volunteer “intelligence/information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to this blight.”

The decade-long conflict in the northeast has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes, according to the United Nations.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

