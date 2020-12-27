Bloody Christmas: Armed men kill many, ask military to vacate Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five persons were reportedly killed in two separate incidents in Benue communities following Sunday morning invasion of Nagu village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state by armed men who killed a woman, her son and her brother-in-law after razing part of the community.

The attack also left several persons injured while many fled to neighboring villages for fear of being killed.

This came as two young men were also reportedly killed Sunday morning in a suspected rival cult clash at the High Level Area of Naka town, in Gwer West LGA of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the attack on Nagu village in Katsina-Ala LGA which came three days after a similar attack on the private residence of the Council Chairman in Katsina-Ala town where three Police Officers and two others were killed might have been carried out by the same armed gang.

Confirming the incident, a former lawmaker that represented Katina-Ala East constituency in the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr. Ianna Jato who said those killed in the attack were his loved ones described the incident as unfortunate.

He said, “the armed men came around 3am on Sunday morning and attacked Nagu which is my village. They burnt part of the village after which they killed my brother’s wife, her son and another of my brother.

“I cannot understand why they did this, but those behind the attack just called me few minutes ago with the phone of my brother’s wife which they took away after killing the woman.

“They said I should tell the military personnel who are in Shetile land to leave our place otherwise they would continue to cause mayhem and also continue with the killings in our communities.

“I have reported the matter to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Katsina-Ala and he is making arrangements to evacuate the corpses,” he said.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed both incidents.

She said “on the Naka incident, it happened at about 1am on Sunday when a gun shot was heard in the High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area. Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. The victims were rushed to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“We have arrested five more suspects and investigation into the matter is still in progress.

“On the Katsina-Ala incident, three persons were also killed and it is also being investigated,” she added

Vanguard News Nigeria

