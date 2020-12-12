Blacklist: Review hasty terrorism-clad conclusion on Nigeria, Northern Christain leaders tell U.S

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Christian leaders have expressed disappointment with the United States over the inclusion of Nigeria among countries violating religious freedom in the world.

The group, under the auspices of Northern Christian Leaders of Nigeria (NCLN), urged the Donald Trump-led administration to review and re-access its earlier position which it believes inferred support for terrorist sympathisers in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, through President, Rev. Job Idoko, the NCLF said Nigeria’s inclusion is unacceptable and illogical owing to the politics of bitter opposition “who have deployed every means to run down the current administration”.

According to the group, the same aggrieved politicians are in support of the blacklist, playing the religious card openly while surreptitiously supporting the masked evil against Nigeria for partisan reasons.

While admitting to sponsored armed gangs and criminals in the country, the Christian leaders said it bears no religious undertone as being portrayed by the U.S.

The group, therefore, demanded an immediate review and removal of Nigeria’s name from the repulsive blacklist, adding that the country is among the safest to practice any religion.

The NCLF, however, urged all Nigerians to join the Federal Government to “reject resoundingly, the generalized foreign tagging of their country by anyone as a terrorist’s nation”.

