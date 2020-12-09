Blacklist: Christian Youths reject US position on Nigeria over religious intolerance

Kindly Share This Story:

The Young Christian Forum of Nigeria has strongly frowned at the classification of Nigeria as a religious intolerant county by the United States of America.

Recall that the United States had blacklisted Nigeria for “engaging (in) systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the measure via Twitter on Monday, saying his country will continue to act when “religious freedom is attacked”.

However, CFN insisted that Nigeria is not a religious intolerant country as asserted by the US under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

This is coming after the Federal Government earlier denounced the listing of Nigeria by the United States as one of the countries known for “systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.”

The federal government described Nigeria as a nation that “jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and takes seriously any infringements in this regard.”

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said there was religious freedom in Nigeria, but admitted that Christians, especially in the North, were being persecuted.

Reacting to the development during a press conference on Friday, CFN through its President, Pastor Prince Gideon, called on the United States, to remove Nigeria from the list of countries it has blacklisted over religious intolerance.

The group said there is no record of religious intolerance in the country as averred by the US.

