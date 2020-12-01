BigHomes organizes Football Tournament In Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Real estate firm, BigHomes has organized a football club tournament between four clubs in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The tournament tagged; “BigHomes Super 4” held at the Jabi Lake, between 24-26 November, aimed at giving support to football clubs, players whose activities of play within and outside the country may have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Clubs, Spurs FC, Karmo FC, Great FC and Flame FC competed in the tournament which Great FC emerged winner in the final. Cash prizes were given out to the winner and all participants.

Speaking with journalists, Managing Director of BigHomes, Mr Topsy Essien said the soccer tournament was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to assist clubs in this period of a pandemic.

According to him, “Many organisations, individuals have been locked down for a long time due to COVID-19. Especially young players that are due to travel out, and even those who got visas before the COVID have been stuck. We need to reach out and support them in these hard times as football is their main source of income.”

Essien, while speaking about the real estate industry, said BigHomes is ever committed to bridging the gap in housing deficit in the country.

“Even though many organisations have suffered the impact of the global pandemic including the real estate sector; we are bouncing back very fast and stronger. Housing is a part of the few basic needs of humanity and there’s need to continue to provide affordable homes and shelter to Nigerians,” he added.

Also speaking, Marketing Manager, Ms Bertha Kingsley, said the aim is to bring people together to socialize. “We hope that this is going to be an annual event where we will filter out the best among the best and sponsor them. It’s all about giving back to society.

“We are excited about the turn-out and play. The quality of play among these clubs has been very professional. They’ve exceeded our expectations.”

Bertha also revealed that the tournament by next edition will go beyond football to include other sports and other talent hunt competitions.

