Benue State Government endorses Zugacoin

Benue state government endorsed Zugacoin as honourable Speaker to the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon.Titus Ubah alongside, Hon. Bem Mngutyo minority leader Benue state house of Assembly officially became registered member of Zugacoin.

This new feat was achieved during their courtesy visit to the founder of Zugacoin Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga who is also from Benue state, a Tiv man by birth.

The Honorable Speakers expressed excitement over the establishment and the progress of Zugacoin as the first Cryptocurrency in Africa founded by a Nigerian.

In addition, the Honourables said many members of Benue state house of assembly and other top government officials are already registered members of Zugacoin, assured Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga of the Benue government’s full support and backing towards the establishment of Zugacoin as the aims is also inline with the Archbishop’s vision 0202-2020. Which is to make the able Nigerian youths millionaire.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago, ZUGACOIN broke new records since its official launch into the cryptocurrency market on December 1, 2020.

The most valuable and expensive Cryptocurrency in the world joined the CoinMarket Cap making its CEO, Archbishop Sam Zuga, the first African to list his Coin on CoinMarket Cap.

It important to note that Zugacoin has continued to gain grounds, making historic progress in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Zugacoin which is specially created to help Nigerians and other Africans at large tackle poverty is also on Coin Gecko and rated most expensive cryptocurrency.

The newly launched currency is making waves on global exchange platforms like, Coingeko, Coin market cap, Uniswap, Indoex, Vindax and Nellerabox

