Benue Court sentences seven cousins to death by hanging

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Seven cousins, Peter, Elias, Chibueze, Emmanuel, Simon, Patrick and Godwin all of Ebere family in Enyikpo Ulayi village in Ado Local Government Area of Benue state have been sentenced to death by hanging by an Otukpo High Court.

The septet were yesterday convicted by Justice Wilfred Kpochi for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable with death.

At the hearing, the court was told how the convicts conspired and agreed among themselves to killed their brother, one Vincent Ebere with Cutlasses and sticks with which they bruised and matcheted him on the head on December 25, 2012 which led to his death.

Delivery his judgement, Justice kpochi turned down the plea of allocatus by the defendants insisting that it was of no effect hence the punishment for the heinous crime was mandatory.

He held that the prosecution had proved his case beyond all reasonable doubts and accordingly sentenced all the accused to death by hanging.

Speaking shortly after the judgement, the prosecuting Chief State Counsel, Mr. Ada Ocholi who lauded the judgement said it would serve as deterrent to others since nobody was permitted to take the laws into his hands.

On her part, wife of the deceased Mrs. Felicia Ebere and his brother Chukwuma commended the Court for the judgement and the judiciary for the manner the case was handled.

They expressed happiness that justice had been served in the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

