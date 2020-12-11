Benue Assembly approves supplementary budget of N20.682bn

Kindly Share This Story:

The Benue House of Assembly on Friday passed the 2020 supplementary budget of N20.682 billion.

The supplementary appropriation b ill was passed during plenary after a clause-by- clause consideration of the bill by a committee chaired by the House Speaker, Mr Titus Uba.

Leading debate on the bill earlier, the Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Mr Peter Enemari (Ogbadibi/PDP) explained that the supplementary appropriation was necessitated by the inability of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to expend some of their approved estimates as a result of the distortions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said some other MDAs exceeded their budgetary provisions for certain subheads.

The House also approved N82.6 billion as supplementary recurrent expenditure while the approved supplementary capital expenditure was N26.2 billion.

After members contributions, the speaker invited the Clerk of the House, Mr Terese Agena, to read it for the third time. (NAN)

