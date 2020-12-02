BENO WORLD clothing debuts in San Francisco

Kindly Share This Story:

Arnold AJ Nobe, introduces BenoWorld clothing line, a brand of contemporary urban wear targeted at millennials and under 40s wishing to make a fashion statement.

He said this dream come true project has been his vision for a long time and bringing it from drawing board to reality took a lot of creative and strategic partnerships to bring it to fruition.

AJ who is based in San Francisco, California is the founder and creative director of BENO. He explained that asides the income and profit making aim, the business was set up to empower the artisan community by creating jobs for skilled labourers. He said it has always been his childhood dream to own a clothing line that will design and produce affordable top notch wears for all occasions.

READ ALSO:

AJ also known as “AJ200” is also a rapper/hiphop artiste. The self taught graphic designer and stylist said the aim of BENO clothing is to humanize the apparel industry by making high end yet affordable fashion that is accessible to all classes and through that create a social impact . Be on the lookout for the debut collection coming soon in the first quarter of 2021.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: