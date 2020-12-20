BBNaija’s Gifty threatens to arrest singer, Mr 2Kay over daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Going by recent happenings on social media, it seems the beef between former lovebirds, BBNaija’s Gifty Powers and singer Mr. 2Kay is far from over.

The Reality TV star recently threw shade at her baby daddy, Mr. 2Kay after the latter celebrated their child on her birthday.

The singer had taken to Instagram to post a lovely photo of their daughter, Alisha, as she turned three on Thursday, December 17. Mr. 2Kay also penned a beautiful birthday message to her.

He wrote: “Shine bright my diamond, Happy birthday to my beautiful, lovely & adorable daughter Queen A. May God Blessings & Grace continue to be with you all the days of ur life. Amen. #Alishais3”

The birthday wish obviously didn’t go down well with the former BBNaija housemate and she indirectly called him out on her Instastory. She wondered why someone would post her daughter’s photo on his page, claiming her as his. Gifty vowed to arrest anyone who pulls such a stunt with her daughter.

Her words: “I don’t understand how someone will just put up my daughter’s picture on his page and claim her as his… Ahhh, is this the new trend? Please what is the definition of a FATHER? not a dad oo, but a Father… I will start arresting pigs who do such stunts too… Wtf.” She fumed.

