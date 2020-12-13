BBNaija Laycon explains endorsement deal with Beautiful and Body NG

Kindly Share This Story:

Early this month the Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon was unveiled by a skincare company, Beautiful and Body NG as their brand ambassador. The unveiling took place at the company’s office under the watch of the company’s representative, Babatunde Oyebode with Laycon’s brother in attendance as well.

Laycon, who has signed endorsement deals with many brands since winning the Big Brother Naija 2020 says his deal with Beautiful and Body NG is unique in many respects and won’t clash with his interests with any other.

Speaking with Potpourri, he said, “I love their products. I personally tried the men’s range and it really worked. I see how the brand is promoting healthy skincare and also using natural organic ingredients to achieve healthier skin. I would use my reach to educate people on achieving healthy skin with the help of Beautiful Body skincare line.”

On clashing with his roles as brand ambassador to other brands, he said, “I am very professional with the way I execute my duties so I don’t see an issue with that. My music plays a part in everything I do. Life has been wonderful. Right now, I have a large audience of people that really love me and wish me well.”

On the part of Beautiful and Body, the company’s spokesperson, Babatunde Oyebode explains why they signed the reality TV star after signing another Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke just weeks ago.

He said, “If you really followed the Big Brother show, it’s hard to miss Laycon’s cleverness, intelligence and willpower. He is the biggest person at the moment, be it in Big Brother and off Big Brother. His first attribute that resonates with our brand is his music. Laycon has come out of the Big Brother House to be the most influential person right now. He is loved by almost everyone, his intellect is out of this world.”

Other celebrities under contract with Beautiful and Body NG are Mercy Eke, Wathoni of BBNaija 2020, Priscilla Ojo, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, and Jemimah Erheriada a.k.a Crackhead Extra.

Beautiful and Body NG was founded in May 2020 from a mother company, Beautiful Body UK which has been in existence for years. Their range of products includes Snow White, Luminous, Glow, Caramel, Ebony Glow, Coco Black and more.

