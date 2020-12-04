Bayelsa By-elections: Police deploy 5,000 officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha— Yenagoa

No fewer than 5000 police personnel have been deployed in Bayelsa State for the West and Central senatorial by-elections holding today Saturday to maintain peace before, during and after the election.

The west senatorial district is made up of Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Area while the central senatorial district has Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa, and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas.

Accordingly, the state police command has ordered the restriction of movements in the affected local governments during the exercise.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli disclosed this on Friday in Yenagoa while addressing newsmen on the preparedness of the command to ensure hitch exercise in the affecting affected senatorial districts.

He, however, assured that students writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination would not be affected by the restriction of movement.

His words, “the deployment of police personnel started since yesterday (Thursday) you know the terrain of Bayelsa is riverine.

“Most of them are moving through speed boats, gunboats and private hired commercial boats to far places like Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, Sagbama and all those areas are riverine. We have done adequate preparations to cover all the polling units.

“We are deploying 5000 personnel, out of that 5000, we have 10 police mobile units to cover the election, they will support the personnel at the polling units from distance, the unarmed men will be at the polling units.

“There will be a vehicular restriction from 0600 hours to 1400 hours when the exercise will be over. However, WAEC candidates will be allowed to pass through to write their examination.

“My appeal to the people of Bayelsa State is to give peace a chance and make sure they conduct themselves peacefully.”

