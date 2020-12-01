Bayelsa by-election: We will emerge victorious ― PDP boasts   

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has boasted that its candidates in the Saturday by-election for the West and Central senatorial district would come out victorious.

The ruling party in the state held its mega rally on Monday at Sagbama and Yenagoa to hand over party flags to its candidates, Hon Seriake Dickson for the west senatorial district and Moses Cleopas for the central senatorial district.

The event was attended by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, the National Youth leader and zonal leaders of the party and the state governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Speaking at the occasion the National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus noted that the PDP will emerge victorious in the bye-elections that will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Cross Rivers, Imo and Bayelsa State.

Secondus said; “the need for a solution on the issue of the systematic failures of the APC administration to improve security, economy and development will make the people elect the PDP candidates to pass needed laws to salvage the country.

“The APC will fail in Saturday elections because they are seriously fragmented,” and warned the military to focus on its professional callings rather than being used for election duties.

Also, the members of the State House of Assembly representing constituencies under the West and Central Senatorial Districts, members of the National Assembly and political leaders endorsed the candidature of Hon. Seriake Dickson and Cleopas Moses.

Hon. Fred Agbedi, the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency said the candidature of the former Governor Seriake Dickson was agreed upon by political leaders of the district.

He also reinforced the rotation of position arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas saying, “Don’t let them deceive you on the decision on rotation.

“There is nobody contesting from Ekeremor. It is Sagbama turn. We are sending a tested and trusted hand to the Senate and not somebody who does not know the legislative business.”

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjapor, who relinquished the senatorial seat of the Bayelsa West, told the crowd of PDP supporters that the existing rotation agreement between the two councils of Ekeremor and Sagbama remains a sacrosanct covenant.

“The APC senatorial candidate, Perebowei Ebebi defended the zoning in 2015 when Senator Heineken Lokpobiri tried to break the covenant, saying it was the turn of Sagbama to do their two terms.

“It is unfortunate that today, it is the same Ebebi that’s denying the existence of zoning agreement.”

He called on Ekeremor and Sagbama people to disregard the empty threats being issued by the APC and come out en masse to vote for the PDP senatorial candidate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

